Karnataka: Woman ends life alleging harassment by police

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th September 2023 10:04 am IST
The deceased woman, ended her life allegedly due to harassment by police.
Bengaluru: An incident of a homemaker ending her life allegedly due to harassment by police has come to light in the limits of Channapatna town police station in Ramanagara district on Monday.

The deceased woman is identified as 31-year-old Madhuri, a resident of Kote Layout in Channapatna city. Madhuri consumed sleeping pills on Saturday and succumbed at the hospital on Sunday. She had stated in the video that she is not able to take torture and harassment by the police she is ending her life.

It is alleged that when Madhuri went to file a complaint to the Channapatna Rural police station regarding a financial dispute, the cops had not lodged her complaint. The victim had alleged that the cops insulted her at the police station.

She was allegedly sent back by the police and cops told her that the victim has many cheating cases against her. The woman had stated in her video before committing suicide that at least after her death she will get justice. The relatives and family members have met Ramanagara SP in this regard.

The family have made allegations against Channapatna Town Inspector Shobha and other staff. The police department is yet to make an official statement regarding the case.

