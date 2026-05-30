Karnataka women’s panel seeks report on BRIMS mortuary misconduct case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Women’s Commission has taken serious note of the shocking incident reported from Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS) hospital, where a mortuary attendant allegedly photographed nude images of deceased women during post-mortem procedures.

The commission has issued a statement directing the Health Department to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a comprehensive report on the incident.

The matter has triggered widespread outrage after allegations surfaced that the accused, identified as Muneer Ahmed, had been engaging in the act inside the hospital mortuary.

Allegations against mortuary attendant

According to reports circulating on social media, the accused, who was working as an attendant in the mortuary section, allegedly took photographs of female bodies without authorisation during post-mortem examinations and stored them on his mobile phone.

The disturbing nature of the allegations has raised serious concerns over dignity, ethics, and privacy within sensitive medical institutions. In its statement, the Women’s Commission Secretary said the case must be examined strictly under existing rules and appropriate action taken against the accused.

The commission has also sought a status report from the concerned authorities to ensure accountability and transparency in handling the matter.

The incident has sparked strong reactions from the public, with many demanding strict legal action against the accused and a thorough investigation into how such repeated violations allegedly went unnoticed for years. Questions are also being raised about supervision and monitoring mechanisms inside hospital mortuaries.

Case registered, probe underway

Officials have confirmed that a case has already been registered at the New Town Police Station in Bidar under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and investigation is currently underway.

Police are also examining digital evidence, including the accused’s mobile phone, to determine the extent of the alleged misconduct. Authorities have stated that the investigation will cover all angles, including whether similar incidents occurred in the past and whether any lapses in hospital administration contributed to the situation.