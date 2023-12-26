Karnataka: JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy mulls contesting LS polls from Mandya

Bengaluru: The political landscape in Karnataka is witnessing intriguing developments as speculations arise about JDS state unit president HD Kumaraswamy considering to contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Mandya constituency.

The JDS, now part of the BJP-led NDA alliance, is actively preparing for the upcoming elections. As discussions around seat allocations unfold, it is anticipated that JDS may secure constituencies such as Hassan, Mandya, Tumkur, and Kolar. Although Kumaraswamy has publicly expressed his reluctance to contest in the Lok Sabha elections, internal discussions within the party indicate a fervent debate about his potential candidacy.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when Kumaraswamy was leading the JDS-Congress alliance government in Karnataka, debates emerged about his son, Nikhil, contesting from Mandya. Kumaraswamy had categorically stated, “Except Deve Gowda and Prajwal, no one from our family will contest.” However, as the elections approached, Nikhil faced stiff competition, particularly from Sumalatha Ambarish, who contested as an independent candidate with BJP’s support and emerged victorious.

The political dynamics have evolved since then. Sumalatha is now affiliated with the BJP, albeit informally. Given the slim chances of Sumalatha securing a BJP ticket, the party appears inclined to concede the Mandya constituency to JDS. Kumaraswamy’s potential candidacy is seen as an opportunity to create a favorable political climate for JDS in neighboring constituencies.

Responding to media queries in Delhi after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kumaraswamy acknowledged the media reports about his potential Lok Sabha candidacy. He stated, “The reason for such news is the feeling of our people and activists. Whatever I am, I am limited to state politics.”

When asked about the possibility of becoming a Union minister, Kumaraswamy kept his next move under wraps, saying, “I don’t know what is written on anyone’s forehead. Anything can happen. Let’s wait and see.”

Kumaraswamy seems to be calculating that being a Union minister offers more advantages than remaining in Opposition with 19 MLAs in the state. The prospect of contesting in the 2028 assembly elections, after building his charisma and strengthening the party during the next four years as a minister, aligns with his strategic vision. While the possibility of Nikhil contesting cannot be ruled out, the final decision rests on the evolving political scenario.

In the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Mandya constituency is set for a competitive showdown. MP Sumalatha, while remaining tight-lipped about the BJP-JDS alliance, hinted at her readiness to contest again.

Speaking in Maddur, Sumalatha asserted, “Competition in elections is sure. I will talk again when the time comes. I cannot say anything about the BJP-JDS alliance.” The evolving political dynamics in Karnataka continue to unfold, setting the stage for a compelling electoral narrative in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.