Karnataka’s beer boom: Sales jump 55 pc after price cut

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s recent excise reforms and revised liquor pricing policy have delivered a major boost to the state exchequer, with beer sales witnessing an unprecedented surge following a reduction in prices of select low-alcohol beer brands. The move appears to have significantly altered consumer preferences, resulting in a sharp rise in beer consumption and a substantial increase in excise revenue.

According to data from the Excise Department, revenue collection between May 11 and June 11 — the first month after implementation of the new pricing structure — increased by 14.84 percent compared to the corresponding period last year. During the month, the state generated ₹3,745.14 crore in excise revenue, up from ₹3,261.24 crore recorded during the same period in 2025.

The most notable trend has been the dramatic rise in beer sales. A total of 54.6 lakh cases of beer were sold during the one-month period, registering a massive 54.67 percent increase over the 35.3 lakh cases sold during the same period last year. Excise officials attribute the spike to the reduction in retail prices of several beer brands as well as soaring summer temperatures across Karnataka, which encouraged higher consumption.

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While beer sales soared, the market for Indian Made Liquor (IML) remained largely stagnant. Sales of IML witnessed a marginal decline of 0.35 percent during the same period. The state recorded sales of 54.55 lakh cases of IML compared to 54.74 lakh cases in the corresponding period last year, indicating that a section of consumers may have shifted their preference towards beer following the price revision.

The turnaround is particularly significant considering that beer sales had declined during the 2025-26 financial year. Official figures show that beer sales fell by 11.3 percent last fiscal, with total annual sales dropping to 399.29 lakh cases. The latest numbers suggest that the government’s revised taxation strategy has successfully revived demand in the beer segment.

Industry observers believe the state’s new alcohol-content-based taxation policy has made certain beer brands more affordable, encouraging consumers to return to the category. The policy was introduced as part of broader excise reforms aimed at balancing revenue generation while maintaining competitiveness in the liquor market.

Officials, however, expect some moderation in sales in the coming months as the monsoon season sets in and temperatures cool across the state. Traditionally, beer consumption tends to rise during the summer and decline during periods of sustained rainfall.

Despite the possibility of seasonal fluctuations, the strong performance recorded during the first month of the revised pricing regime has provided a significant revenue windfall for the Karnataka government. The figures also indicate a changing trend in consumer preferences, with beer emerging as a major contributor to excise collections.

With the state continuing to explore measures to maximize revenue without imposing additional tax burdens, the success of the latest excise reforms is being viewed as a positive outcome for the government’s fiscal strategy. The coming months will reveal whether the surge in beer sales is a temporary seasonal phenomenon or the beginning of a long-term shift in Karnataka’s liquor market.