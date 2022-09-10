Kartavya path visitors

Published: 10th September 2022
New Delhi: Drone show projecting portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate, a day after inauguration of Kartavya Path as part of revamped Central Vista, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
New Delhi: Drone show projecting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate, a day after inauguration of Kartavya Path as part of revamped Central Vista, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
New Delhi: Drone show at India Gate, a day after inauguration of Kartavya Path as part of revamped Central Vista, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
New Delhi: An illuminated water fountain near the India Gate as part of the revamped Central Vista, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
New Delhi: People visit the newly-named Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a day after its inauguration as part of revamped Central Vista, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

