Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar share a warm hug at airport

Mumbai: On Sunday night, filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Kartik Aaryan were spotted together at the Mumbai airport.

The duo attended an event in Bengaluru and returned to Mumbai last night. Paps captured them on their cameras as they were all smiles.

Karan and Kartik also shared a warm goodbye hug before departing to their respective cars.

They are also set to work together in a film.

The untitled film will feature Kartik in the lead. It will be directed by Sandeep Modi and is slated for release on August 15, 2025. The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

In November 2023, Karan took to Instagram and treated fans with this exciting news and wrote, “Kickstarting today with some special news on a special day!! Extremely thrilled to announce @dharmamovies & @balajimotionpictures coming together for a film helmed by the exceptionally talented @sandeipm. I find myself elated to also announce the supremely talented @kartikaaryan as our lead for this story that will unfold in cinemas on 15th August, 2025!!!!”

A few months ago the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne saw a reunion of Kartik and Karan.

Earlier, Kartik and Karan reportedly had a fallout in 2021, while working together on Dostana 2. Kartik was to star with Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2. Dharma Productions had announced Dostana 2 in 2019.

Kartik will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion. The film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsperson and his spirit of never giving up. The film is expected to release on June 14, 2024.

Kartik will return as his popular character ‘Rooh Baba’ for the third part of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’,

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.