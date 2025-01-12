Kartik Aaryan receives engineering degree after a decade

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan recently achieved a big personal milestone by receiving his engineering degree from DY Patil University in Navi Mumbai. The actor, known for hit films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, shared this joyful moment with his fans on social media, calling it a “homecoming.”

From Backbench to Bollywood

Before becoming a Bollywood star, Kartik was an engineering student at DY Patil University. Though he got his big break with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, completing his education was always on his mind. After more than a decade, he finally received his degree at the university’s convocation ceremony.

Kartik’s Message to Fans

Sharing a video from the event, Kartik wrote:

“From sitting on the backbench to standing on the stage for my convocation – what a journey it’s been DY Patil University, you gave me memories, dreams, and now, finally, my degree (only took over a decade!). Thank you, Vijay Patil Sir, my incredible teachers, and the young dreamers here for all the love- this feels like coming home!”

Kartik’s visit to his college was full of excitement. Students cheered as he walked around the campus, meeting teachers and sharing memories of his college days. He even pointed to a spot where he used to water plants, jokingly calling himself a “water boy.”

In a packed auditorium, Kartik danced with students to the title song of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, making the event even more special. One fan was so overwhelmed that she cried while meeting him, and Kartik kindly comforted her.

Kartik has exciting films lined up, including Tu Meri Main Tera and an untitled musical love story. His journey from a backbencher to a Bollywood star shows that dreams can come true with hard work and determination.