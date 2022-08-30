Kartik Aaryan rejects pan masala ad; see his fee per endorsement

Kartik Aaryan currently endorses big brands like Armani Exchange, Doritos, Bata, and Cadbury Silk,

Photo of Bushra Khan Bushra Khan|   Published: 30th August 2022 4:27 pm IST
Kartik Aaryan rejects pan masala ad; see his fee per endorsement
Kartik Aaryan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan who forayed into Bollywood with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2010 has time and again proved that he is truly a star. Post his debut, Ranveer Singh went on to deliver several films including Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Luka Chuppi among others. And today, he is among the highest-paid actors in India.

Recently, he grabbed the headline for reportedly rejecting a pan masala advertisement deal worth ₹ 9 crore. Ever since then, the actor is being applauded for his conscious decision to not promote the unhealthy brand.

It is to be noted that Kartik Aaryan currently endorses big brands like Armani Exchange, Doritos, Bata, Cadbury Silk, Boat Speakers, Fanta, and Fair & Handsome.

Well, do you know how much he earns per advertisement? Scroll down to know.

Kartik Aaryan’s fee per ad

Kartik Aaryan’s net worth is around Rs. 46 crores and brand endorsements play a huge role in this whopping amount. The actor reportedly charges a fee between Rs. 15 lakhs per ad, thus, making him one of the expensive actors for endorsements.

What’s on his work front?

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan has Rohit Dhawan directorial Shehzaada with Kriti Sanon. He also has ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’ with Kiara Advani and ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F.

