Kartik Aaryan shares picture from ‘Shehzada’ sets

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Saturday, shared behind-the-scenes from the sets of his upcoming action entertainer film ‘Shehzada’.

The ‘Dhamaka’ actor shared a picture on Instagram stories, which he captioned, “Hectic Shooting Days. #Shehzada.”

In the picture, the cast and crew could be seen busy in discussions and setting up sets for the next shot.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan wrapped up the Haryana schedule of the film, where he shot a special dance number with choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

‘Shehzada’ is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The movie helmed by David Dhawan’s son Rohit Dhawan, also stars Kriti Sanon.

The film is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023. It will clash with Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. ‘Shehzada’ was earlier scheduled to release in November this year.

Kartik Aaryan is currently flying high on the success of his recently released film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ which collected over Rs 200 crores at the box office worldwide.

Apart from ‘Shehzada’, Kartik also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha,’ alongside Kiara Advani for the second time. It marks Kartik’s first collaboration with Nadiadwala. ‘The movie is touted to be an epic love story that will bring Kartik in the lead after ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ franchise, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, and ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’.

Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in ‘Freddy’ opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta’s ‘Captain India’ in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India’s most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.