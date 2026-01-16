Mumbai: In an industry where success is celebrated loudly and failures are quickly forgotten, Kartik Aaryan has chosen a different path. The actor is winning hearts not for a blockbuster, but for a bold and generous decision after his latest film struggled at the box office.

Kartik’s romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Ananya Panday, released during the festive Christmas season with high expectations. The promotions were energetic, the songs trended online, and fans expected another crowd-pleaser.

However, once the film hit theatres, the response turned lukewarm. Ticket sales dropped quickly, and the movie failed to recover its big budget.

Kartik Aaryan refuses to take remuneration

While most stars walk away from underperforming projects without looking back, Kartik reportedly chose to forego Rs.15 crore from his acting fees to ease the financial burden on the producers. In Bollywood, where star salaries are often fixed regardless of box office results, such a gesture is rare. His decision reflects not just professionalism, but empathy for the team that believed in the project.

Industry insiders say the move has earned Kartik immense respect. Crew members and trade analysts have praised him for standing by his film even when it didn’t deliver expected results. It sends a strong message that filmmaking is teamwork and success or failure belongs to everyone involved.

Rumours of strained relationships with producers and talent agencies surfaced after the setback, but sources close to the actor have dismissed them. Kartik is already moving forward with new projects and continues to be one of Bollywood’s most bankable young stars.

While the film may not have worked magic at the box office, Kartik Aaryan’s real-life gesture has certainly struck the right chord proving that sometimes character matters more than collections.