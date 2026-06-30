Kartik Aaryan’s leaked pictures from Aashiqui 3 go viral

Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan has again taken over social media, and this time it is not because of a teaser or official poster. A few alleged leaked pictures from the sets of his upcoming romantic musical have surfaced online, and fans are already calling it his Aashiqui 3 era.

In the pictures, Kartik is seen riding a bike in an intense outdoor setup. With long messy hair, a heavy beard, layered outfits and a serious expression, the actor looks far away from his usual chocolate boy image. Reports claim the visuals are from the Kashmir schedule of Anurag Basu’s upcoming film with Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela.

The film has been widely discussed as Aashiqui 3, though recent reports have also described it as an untitled romantic drama directed by Anurag Basu. The project has already completed a major chunk of its shoot, with Basu reportedly sharing that 45 days of filming had been completed.

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan’s pairing with Sreeleela has already created buzz among fans. The leaked pictures have only added more curiosity, especially because the visuals give a dark, emotional and musical love story vibe, something fans usually expect from the Aashiqui universe.

While the makers have not officially reacted to the leaked pictures yet, Kartik’s rugged look has already done its job. Fans are now waiting to see whether this intense new avatar turns into one of his most talked about roles.