Kashmir: 1st batch of pilgrims leave for Haj to Saudi Arabia

Srinagar: First batch of Hajj pilgrims from Kashmir left for the annual Hajj pilgrimage on Wednesday. A total of 630 Haji from different parts of the valley left for Saudi Arabia.
Pilgrims were asked to arrive at Haj house in Bemina Srinagar six hours earlier so that all the formalities are completed on time.
It is in place to mention that two flights will carry the first batch of 630 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia from Kashmir. The first flight leaves and 3 p.m. and the second at 5 p.m.
The executive officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Hajj committee told local news agencies that for the first time, at least 115 female pilgrims without Mahrams will perform the Hajj this year and after a gap of ten years pilgrims will land directly in Jeddah from Jammu and Kashmir.