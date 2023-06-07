Kashmir: 1st batch of pilgrims leave for Haj to Saudi Arabia

Srinagar: First batch of Hajj pilgrims from Kashmir left for the annual Hajj pilgrimage on Wednesday. A total of 630 Haji from different parts of the valley left for Saudi Arabia.

Pilgrims were asked to arrive at Haj house in Bemina Srinagar six hours earlier so that all the formalities are completed on time.

It is in place to mention that two flights will carry the first batch of 630 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia from Kashmir. The first flight leaves and 3 p.m. and the second at 5 p.m.

The executive officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Hajj committee told local news agencies that for the first time, at least 115 female pilgrims without Mahrams will perform the Hajj this year and after a gap of ten years pilgrims will land directly in Jeddah from Jammu and Kashmir.

Hajj pilgrims from Kashmir leave for Mecca (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Security forces escort vehicles of Hajj pilgrims toward Srinagar International Airport (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Officials ensuring tagged baggage of Hajj pilgrims in Hajj house Srinagar (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Hajj pilgrims arrive at Hajj house Srinagar before their departure for annual pilgrimage to Mecca

First batch of Hajj pilgrims from Kashmir lefts for Hajj-2023 (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A Hajj pilgrim waves before his departure for Annual Muslim Pilgrimage to Mecca (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Family members of Hajj pilgrims waiting outside Hajj House Srinagar to see off their family members for Annual Pilgrimage (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A total of 630 pilgrims from Kashmir left for Annual Hajj on Wednesday (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)