Kashmir: Army orders probe into deaths of 3 civilians in Poonch

The three civilians were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning in the wake of the killing of four Army jawans in an ambush by unidentified terrorists in Poonch on December 21.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th December 2023 3:37 pm IST
Kashmir: Army orders probe into deaths of 3 civilians in Poonch
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Ali Muhammad Sagar with other party leaders during a protest against the deaths of three civilians who were found dead near the site of an anti-terrorist operation in Poonch district, in Srinagar, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Army has ordered a thorough internal investigation into the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir following allegations that they died in its custody, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The three civilians were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning in the wake of the killing of four Army jawans in an ambush by unidentified terrorists in Poonch on December 21.

The three civilians, aged between 27 and 42, were found dead on December 22.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
AFSPA in Kashmir emboldens custodial violence, torture: Owaisi

Their relatives and political leaders have alleged that the three died due to “custodial torture” as they were among the eight people picked up by the Army for questioning.

A thorough investigation has been ordered into it (the deaths of the civilians) as part of the standard operating procedure, the people cited above said.

The Jammu and Kashmir police are also probing the deaths.

The Army on Saturday said it stands committed to extending “full support and cooperation” in the conduct of investigation.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 24th December 2023 3:37 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button