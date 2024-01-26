Kashmir breathes sigh of relief as snowfall breaks dry spell

After a prolonged dry spell, people in the valley breathed a sigh of relief with a light snowfall on Friday, January 26, in higher reaches like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Zojila Pass, Pir Ki Gali on Mughal Road, Sinthan Pass, and so on.

The nighttime temperatures across Kashmir rose as clouds covered the sky in the plains of the Union territory. Meanwhile, the Meteorological (MeT) Department also forecasted snowfall in the plains between January 28 and January 31.

#WATCH | Ski resort town of Gulmarg in J&K receives light snowfall pic.twitter.com/bPGQSq9Rim — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

On Friday, Srinagar recorded the minimum temperature of 0.5 degrees Celcius, Pahalgham recorded -0.4, and Gulmarg recorded the least temperature of -3.7 degrees Celcius.

Leh town in the Ladakh region had minus 5 and Kargil had minus 6.9 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city recorded 7 degrees Celcius, Katra 8.6 degrees Celcius, Batote 5.6 degrees Celcius, Bhaderwah -0.2 degrees Celcius, and Banihal 4.2 degrees Celcius, as the minimum temperature.

The 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold known as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

Tourism was affected.

Due to the long dry spell, Kashmir witnessed a 79 percent shortage of rainfall and an absence of snow this year, harshly affecting the tourism sector of the valley.

The shortage of snow caused many tourists to cancel their trips to the region. It was also speculated that if the spell had prevailed, the Khelo India Winter Games 2024, which are to be held on February 2, would also be affected.

Moreover, the researchers have also suggested that if the valley does not get enough snow, it will have a cascading effect on socio-economic activities. It will impact agriculture, the health sector, and the economy as there is no replenishment of water.

