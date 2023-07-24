Kashmir: Congress activists protest against Manipur violence

Srinagar: A Group of female activists from the Indian National Congress came together on Monday to stage a protest within their office premises in Srinagar.

The protestors were seen raising slogans against the alleged gang rape of two Kuki women on May 04, 2023, in the Thoubal district of Manipur.

Protesters blamed the government for turning a blind eye to what is happening in Manipur.

A Female activist while talking to the reporters said that “ it was shocking to see how these two women were paraded naked and more than a hundred were killed, we demand justice for women in Manipur”.

Protestors strongly condemned the inhuman act of parading two women by a violent mob in Manipur and demanded severest punishment for the culprits.