Kashmir issue a challenge to region’s security: Saudi FM

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s minister of foreign affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, on Wednesday, September 20, said that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir constitutes one of the pressing challenges to the security and stability of the region.

He pointed that if the issue of Jammu and Kashmir issue remains unresolved, this will cause more instability in the region, Arabic channel Al Arabiya reported.

This came in his speech at the meeting of the Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the sidelines of the work of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at its 78th session in New York.

Preserving Islamic identity

Prince Faisal affirmed that the Kingdom stands with the Islamic peoples in preserving their Islamic identity, dignity, and providing its support to the affected peoples in areas of conflict and unrest, including the residents of the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Saudi Arabia is actively mediating to reduce the conflict and facilitate a peaceful solution, consistent with its unwavering support for Islamic nations, he added.

OIC calls for concrete steps to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hussein Ibrahim Taha, who reviewed developments and the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, indicated that the meeting was being held in the wake of the fourth anniversary of the “illegal and unilateral measures taken in the Indian-occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He urges the international community to take concrete steps to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir conflict, in line with UN Security Council resolutions and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s efforts.

In his speech, he expressed his appreciation to the Secretary-General and members of the Contact Group for their unwavering support in the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and reviewed various human rights violations in the Indian-occupied region.