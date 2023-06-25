Kashmir: Mehbooba seeks probe after residents claim soldier entered mosque

Residents of the Zadoora village in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district alleged that Army personnel entered a local mosque and compelled them to shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’ during pre-dawn prayers on Saturday.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti responded to the news and demanded an investigation into the alleged event.

“Shocked to hear about army troops from 50 RR storming into a mosque at Pulwama & forcing muslims inside to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’. Such a move when @AmitShah is here & that too ahead of yatra is simply an act of provocation. Request @RgGhai to immediately set up a probe,” she tweeted.

According to locals, after the event, top Army and police personnel visited the area and promised to investigate, the Indian Express reported.