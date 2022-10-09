Kashmir: Milad un Nabi observed with religious fervor across Valley

Women devotees are seen crying while they pray on watching the holy relic of Milad in Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com) Thousands of devotees offered afternoon (Zuhar) prayers at Hazratbal Shrine on the eve of Eid Milad in Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com) Thousands of devotees offered Afternoon (Zuhar) prayers at Hazratbal Shrine on the eve of Eid Milad in Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com) Thousands of devotees offered Afternoon (Zuhar) prayers at Hazratbal Shrine on the eve of Eid Milad in Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com) Thousands of devotees offered Afternoon (Zuhar) prayers at Hazratbal Shrine on the eve of Eid Milad in Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com) Thousands of devotees offered Afternoon (Zuhar) prayers at Hazratbal Shrine on the eve of Eid Milad in Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com) Eid-e-Milad un Nabi observed in Kashmir with religious fervor (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com) Head priest showing the glimpse of a holy relic which is believed to be a hair from Prophet Muhammad's beard (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com) Eid-e-Milad un Nabi observed in Kashmir with religious fervor (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com) Eid-e-Milad un Nabi observed in Kashmir with religious fervor (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com) A Kashmir women is seen offereing dua after zuhar prayers at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com) A child makes dua on the eve of Milad in Srinagar, Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com) A boy holding an Islamic flag poses for a picture at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)