Kashmir: Milad un Nabi observed with religious fervor across Valley

Photo of Muzamil Bhat Muzamil Bhat|   Updated: 10th October 2022 12:25 am IST
Women Devotees are seen crying while they pray on watching the holy relic on the even of Milad in Kashmir
Women devotees are seen crying while they pray on watching the holy relic of Milad in Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
Thousands of devotees offered afternoon (Zuhar) prayers at Hazratbal Shrine on the eve of Eid Milad in Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
Thousands of devotees offered Afternoon (Zuhar) prayers at Hazratbal Shrine on the eve of Eid Milad in Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
Thousands of devotees offered Afternoon (Zuhar) prayers at Hazratbal Shrine on the eve of Eid Milad in Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
Thousands of devotees offered Afternoon (Zuhar) prayers at Hazratbal Shrine on the eve of Eid Milad in Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
Thousands of devotees offered Afternoon (Zuhar) prayers at Hazratbal Shrine on the eve of Eid Milad in Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
Eid-e-Milad un Nabi observed in Kashmir with religious fervor (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
Head priest showing the glimpse of a holy relic which is believed to be a hair from Prophet Muhammad’s beard (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
Eid-e-Milad un Nabi observed in Kashmir with religious fervor (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
Eid-e-Milad un Nabi observed in Kashmir with religious fervor (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
A Kashmir women is seen offereing dua after zuhar prayers at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
A child makes dua on the eve of Milad in Srinagar, Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)
A boy holding an Islamic flag poses for a picture at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, Kashmir (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

