Kashmiri engineer jailed in Saudi Arabia; family desperate for justice

A 36-year-old Kashmiri engineer from Srinagar’s Soura city has been languishing in prison in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for four years, leaving his family in a state of perpetual anxiety and hope.

The incident dates back to March 1, 2020, when Abdul Rafi Baba was detained by Saudi police at his workplace at King Faisal University in Hofuf, a city in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa region. Since then, his family has made nonstop visits to every organization and countless inquiries in pursuit of crucial information about his safety and whereabouts.

The Kashmiri engineer travelled to Saudi Arabia 10 years ago to pursue better job prospects. He had been the pillar of his family’s financial stability. However, his sudden arrest made his family live in constant fear and sadness.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, his father Manzoor ul Haq Baba, recalled the day his son left home in search of a better future. He persistently vouched for his son’s integrity. “There isn’t a single criminal case against him here in Jammu and Kashmir, not even a minor one. Anyone can verify this with the J&K police,” Manzoor said.

According to his family, Baba was ensnared in internal company disputes and falsely implicated. However, the exact details of the charges against him remain unclear.

Manzoor mentioned one phone conversation he had with his son several years ago as the sole moment of connection that existed during all that time. His son told him the authorities fabricated evidence against him but failed to prove any wrongdoing.

According to Manzoor his son can’t get justice from the Saudi courts because no one stands up for him. “We are financially broken. I cannot afford to go to Saudi Arabia personally to defend my son”, he said.

Over the past four years, Manzoor has contacted authorities many times about his son’s case but they continue to ignore his messages year after year.

“I have written several letters to Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, but I haven’t received a single response yet. I’m feeling helpless,” Manzoor told the newspaper.

Despite repeated petitions, they have not received important answers from law enforcement. Baba’s family want his legal status clarified and demands both a fair court system and his release from prison.

Manzoor requested the central and state governments to step in and help him fight for justice in his son’s case.

Abdul Rafi Baba’s imprisonment impacts his family’s life through their fight to obtain justice against unfair treatment. As his children dream about seeing him again the biggest concern arises when will Abdul Rafi Baba return home.



