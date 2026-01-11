Kashmiri man detained for ‘trying’ to offer namaz at Ram temple

Ahmed Sheikh's family claims he suffers from mental illness.

Published: 11th January 2026 4:22 pm IST
Kashmiri man was detained after trying to offer namaz in Ayodhya's Ram Temple
Ahmed Sheikh was detained after trying to offer namaz in Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Ayodhya: Police on Sunday, January 11, handed over a Kashmiri man, who was detained for allegedly attempting to offer namaz inside the Ram Mandir complex, to his family members after they produced medical records showing he was mentally ill, officials said.

Ahmed Sheikh, a resident of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, was detained on January 10 after security personnel noticed him allegedly preparing to offer namaz within the temple premises.

Superintendent of Police (City) Chakrapani Tripathi said Sheikh’s family reached Ayodhya the previous evening and informed the police that he was suffering from mental illness.

They also submitted medical documents in support of their claim, following which he was handed over to them, the police officer said.

As part of an investigation into Sheikh’s act, some Kashmiri youths selling shawls in Ayodhya were also questioned, Tripathi said. “No objectionable items were found in their possession. Their addresses were verified and were subsequently released along with their belongings.”

Senior police officials said security agencies remain alert, though no further action is being taken in the matter.

