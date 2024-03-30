Kashmiri-Palestinian couple launches website to identify brands that support Israel

A Kashmiri-Palestinian couple, based in the United States (US), have launched a website called “DisOccupied” that identifies brands and companies that support Israel, making it easier for consumers to boycott Israeli products.

Taking to X on Friday, March 29, TRT World shared a video interview with an entrepreneur couple named Shehzad and Nadia.

In the video, Nadia, of Palestinian origin, said that she created a website with her Kashmiri husband to stand by the Palestinian people and wanted to do more than share photos on social media.

In this regard, Shehzad said that they spent hundreds of hours identifying companies that support the American-Israeli Political Action Committee (AIPAC) in the development of the site.

He emphasized the importance of the month of Ramzan and urged people to evaluate their spending habits. Nadia supported her husband’s statement, stating that, “Paying zakat (to Israel–backed organisations) may lead to supporting companies involved in genocide.”

Shehzad highlighted that Zionist organizations primarily use private capital to finance illegal Israeli settlements, and a new website has been launched to reveal brands supporting Israel in this context.

Since October 7, 2023, people from around the world abstain from purchasing Israeli goods and franchises supporting it to convey a message to Israel, urging them to cease actions that harm innocent Muslims, such as displacements and acts of violence within their own country.

On October 7, Israel launched a brutal military campaign on Gaza Strip, following a Hamas-led attack, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 Israelis.

Since then, Israeli forces have killed more than 32,000 Palestinians thus far, primarily women and children and injured 75,092 people in Gaza.