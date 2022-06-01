Kashmiri Pandits protesting but BJP busy celebrating its eight years: Rahul

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 1st June 2022 7:33 pm IST
Telangana Congress to urge Rahul Gandhi to launch nation-wide 'yatra' from state
Udaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the party's 'Nav Sankalp Shivir', in Udaipur. (PTI Photo) (Representative Image

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the government over the killing of a Hindu woman teacher in Kulgam, saying Kashmiri Pandits are protesting but the BJP is busy celebrating eight years of the Modi government.

His remarks come a day after school teacher Rajni Bala was gunned down near her school in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam by terrorists.

Also Read
J&K: After Hindu teacher’s murder, Pandits threaten mass migration

Security personnel and civilians are dying in Kashmir and this is the truth and it is not a film, he said.

MS Education Academy

“In Kashmir, 15 security personnel have been martyred and 18 civilians have been killed in the last five months. Yesterday too a teacher was murdered,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Kashmiri Pandits are sitting on a dharna for the last 18 days but the BJP is busy celebrating eight years. Prime Minister ji, this is not a film but it is the truth of Kashmir today,” Gandhi also said.

The killing of Rajni Bala (36), who belonged to Jammu’s Samba district but was posted at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam, is the second killing of a non-Muslim government employee in May and the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir this month.

Police officials said Bala was injured in the attack and taken to a nearby district hospital where she was declared dead.

The woman’s killing evoked widespread condemnation in the Valley.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button