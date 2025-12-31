Kashmiri student ranks first in Space Science Olympiad 2025

Ryhan, a student of Class 11 at Crescent Public School in Srinagar, has brought laurels to his school by winning the prestigious olympiad.

Celebrating Indian Space Science Olympiad winners with First Rank achievement in Super Senior Category 2023.
The image shows awardees and officials at the Indian Space Science Olympiad award ceremony, highlighting achievements in space science education.

A student from Jammu and Kashmir, Ryhan Ibn Irshad, on Tuesday, December 30, secured the first rank in the Indian Space Science Olympiad’s (ISSO) super senior category.

Ryhan, a student of class 11 at Crescent Public School in Srinagar, brought laurels to his school by winning the prestigious olympiad conducted at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, from December 27 to 29.

According to their website, the ISSO is a “premier national-level quiz competition designed to spark curiosity and foster excellence in astronomy, space science and technology among school students across India.”

Participants of the olympiad have to write an online exam through a webinar to pass stage 1, after which the successful candidates get a chance to attend an offline three-day space science workshop with renowned space scientists and subject experts.

Candidates selected for the final stage then write an exam based on their syllabus and content from the workshop. Top three students from each category receive a Newtonian Parabolic Mirror Telescope as their prize.

