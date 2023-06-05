Kashmiris offer special prayers to end continuous rains

Srinagar: People from different walks of life on Sunday marched towards a popular Shrine in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district and offered special prayers for the improvement of weather conditions.

As continuous rains, rainstorms and flash floods create havoc, a large number of men, women and children marched towards Charar-i-Sharief Shrine to offer prayers.

Keeping their age-old traditional practice alive, Band-e-pather was performed at several places en route Charar-i-Sharief Shrine, where different plays were performed which they believe is a part of their traditional prayers.

“Whenever there are any problems faced by the people of Kashmir, we come to this shrine to perform Band-e-pather and special prayers and seek the mercy of Almighty,” says Fayaz Ahmad who hails from the Chadoora area of Budgam district.

The special prayers were held after Zuhr (afternoon prayers) near the shrine with people raising their hands in supplication.

Scores of Men, women and children marched towards Charar-i-Sharief Shrine to perform special prayers for the improvement of weather (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

People watching plays performed by Kashmiri traditional artists at Charar-i-Sharief in District Budgam (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Kashmiri artists performing Band-e-pather (Kashmir folk art) as a part of traditional prayers at Charar-i-Sharief (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Kashmiri Muslim women praying at Charar-i-Sharief Shrine (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A Kashmiri woman distributes yellow rice to people who are marching towards Charar-i-Sharief Shrine in District Budgam (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

People from different areas performed special prayers at Charar-i-Sharief Shrine (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)