Kashmiris want Pandits to return: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

New Delhi: Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday said that the Muslims of Kashmir Valley want the Kashmiri Pandits to return, while emphasising that the issue is a humanitarian one and not political.

During an interaction with IANS, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also spoke on several issues, including the long-standing Kashmir conflict and the Waqf Amendment Bill.

He expressed concern over the Waqf Amendment Bill and termed it as against the interests of Muslims.

Here are some excerpts from the interview.

IANS: What do you have to say about the current situation in Kashmir?

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq: The situation in Kashmir can be seen by all of us. Everything is clear, nothing is hidden. We always believe that the Kashmir problem can be solved only through dialogue. The issue is an old one and its solution is possible only through dialogue.

IANS: You have recently met a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits. Would you like to talk about that meeting?

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq: The issue of Kashmiri Pandits is a humanitarian matter, it is not a political one. Muslims of Kashmir want Kashmiri Pandits to return to their homes. I met representatives of Kashmiri Pandits in Delhi and discussed this.

I have openly said this many times in Jama Masjid that we are ready to provide all possible support for the return of Kashmiri Pandits.

Some steps should be taken by the Kashmiri Pandit community as well. A suggestion has been made to form a committee which we will consider further and take steps. We will take initiatives for the return of Kashmiri Pandits.

The bond of love and brotherhood that existed earlier between Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims should be re-established.

IANS: Preparations are on to present the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament. Any remarks?

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq: I have submitted my reservations on this. I believe that this Bill will adversely affect the interests of Muslims and create more problems in society. I want this Bill not to be passed.

The Bill should be postponed till the next session. Waqf is a matter of faith, the government should not interfere in it.

This is an issue related to people’s religious beliefs and should be resolved with everyone’s consent and trust. Those who believe in humanity and brotherhood should stand against this Bill. I feel that there is a hurry in passing this Bill.

I hope that NDA allies Nitish Kumar and N. Chandrababu Naidu will not support this Bill and the negotiation process will be postponed till the next session.