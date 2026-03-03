Katrina Kaif celebrates her first Holi as a mother, shares photo

​Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif was all smiles as she celebrated her first Holi after the birth of her son, Vihaan.

She even shared a happy pic from the Holi celebration on social media, in which she was seen posing alongside hubby Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law, Sunny Kaushal, and her sister Isabelle Kaif.

In the adorable click, Sunny was seen holding a cute little pichkari as the four faced the lens for a perfect family pic.

Refreshing your memory, Katrina and Vicky, who tied the knot back in 2021 in a private ceremony, welcomed their firstborn, a son, on November 7, 2025.

Announcing the arrival of their little bundle of joy on social media, the newparents shared a joint post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky.”

“Blessed. Om”, they simply captioned the post.

Two months after welcoming their son, Katrina and Vicky disclosed the name of their little munchkin on social media.

Revealing the name of their son in a joint post, they published an adorable picture of little Vihaan’s hand on Katrina and Vicky’s hands.

Disclosing the name on Instagram, the Bollywood couple wrote, “Our Ray of Light…Vihaan Kaushal…Prayers are answered…Life is beautiful…Our world is changed in a instant…Gratitude beyond words.”

Work-wise, Katrina last graced the screen in 2024 with the mystery thriller “Merry Christmas”. Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Ashwini Kalsekar, Luke Kenny, and Pari Maheshwari Sharma, the movie is believed to be based on Frederic Dard’s French novel “Le Monte-charge”.

Talking about Vicky, he will soon be seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly discussed “Love & War”.

It is reported that the movie is loosely based on the 1964 drama “Sangam” that featured Raj Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala, and Rajendra Kumar.