Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pause to spend quality time by sea

Mumbai: Power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently took a break from their busy schedules to enjoy some quality time by the sea.

The duo embraced the serene beauty of the coastline, soaking in the peaceful atmosphere. On Friday, the Sanju actor shared a candid photo on his Instagram, where he and Katrina were seen relaxing near the water’s edge. Dressed in casual outfits, the couple posed with their backs to the camera, reveling in the calmness of nature.

In the photo, Katrina is seen holding Vicky from behind as they pose together. Vicky captioned the post simply: “Pause.”

The couple also enjoyed a cozy Christmas celebration at home with their family. On Thursday, the ‘Tiger 3’ actress took to Instagram to share a few photos from the celebration, captioning the post with, “merry merry merry (Christmas tree emoji, green heart emoji).”

The first picture featured Katrina sharing a laugh with her sisters, all dressed in a mix of red and black. In the following photo, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen posing with Santa Claus. The ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ actress wore an all-black ensemble, while Vicky opted for a green sweater paired with grey sweatpants. Katrina also gave a peek into their Christmas decorations, which included a grand tree with numerous gifts underneath it. She also shared a glimpse of the gifts she received this Christmas from her sister.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in “Merry Christmas”, opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s last project was the romantic comedy “Bad Newz,” alongside Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. He will next be seen in the upcoming film “Chhaava,” alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical action film, based on the life of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is set to be released in theatres on February 14, 2025.