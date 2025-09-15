Hyderabad: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of Bollywood’s most adorable couples. Their wedding in December 2021 came as a surprise to many and left fans in awe. The couple tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in a private ceremony attended only by close friends and family. Since then, Katrina and Vicky have often shared glimpses of their love story on social media, winning admiration for their bond.

Katrina – Vicky Expecting First Child ?

Now, the couple is all set to begin a new chapter. According to reports, Katrina is pregnant and the baby is expected to arrive between October and November. Sources close to the family revealed that she wishes to be a hands-on mother and is planning to take a long maternity break once the baby arrives. The actress has been keeping a low profile and was recently spotted in loose-fitting clothes, which sparked more speculation among fans.

Vicky’s Earlier Reaction

When questioned about the rumors during the trailer launch of his film Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal had denied them. He said the couple would share the good news when the time came. It now appears that the actor chose to keep the matter private until the right moment.

Work Front

On the professional side, Vicky Kaushal’s recent film Chhaava was a success at the box office. He is currently working on Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Katrina’s last release was Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She has not signed new projects, reportedly focusing on her family life.