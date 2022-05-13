Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy reports go viral like wildfire

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one cutest B-town couple. Their big fat wedding was one of the most talked about events of Bollywood last year. The couple got married in a Punjabi style on December 9, 2021. They never fail to grab headlines with their romantic posts on Instagram.

And now, months after their wedding, rumour mills have it that VicKat are expecting their first child soon. In a now deleted article, Bollywood Hungama reported that Katrina is two months pregnant. Fans were left surprised and started wishing their favourite actors after the pregnancy rumours went on to spread like wildfire.

However, both Katrina and Vicky’s teams issued a clarification on the same quashing the rumours. Speaking to ETimes, Katrina’s team revealed that she isn’t expecting, but is currently focused on her career and enjoying the initial stages of her married life.

A spokesperson from Vicky’s team told Hindustan Times, “This report is false. This is a rumour and has no truth.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently on a vacay mode. The couple is enjoying their holiday in New York and is constantly updating their Instagram with latest pictures.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif has ‘Merry Christmas’, ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Phone Bhoot’. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, is busy with ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, a YRF film, and ‘Raula’ which is under production.