Hyderabad: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of Bollywood’s most loved celebrity couples. Their relationship has always attracted attention for its simplicity, grace, and warmth. After dating quietly for a year, the couple tied the knot in a beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan.

On November 7, 2025, Katrina and Vicky welcomed a baby boy. Instead of sharing a photo, they posted a simple and elegant message confirming the arrival of their son. The couple chose to protect their baby’s privacy and did not reveal his face or any details.

Soon after, social media was flooded with photos showing Katrina, Vicky, and a newborn baby. These images appeared real and showed the family sitting together with Vicky’s mother.

However, a quick fact check tells a different story. After verifying the visuals, it was found that all the pictures circulating online were digitally edited and fake.

They were created using artificial intelligence and edited by fan pages to attract likes and views. Fans quickly pointed out the flaws in the images and raised awareness that the photos were not shared by the couple.

In September 2025, Katrina and Vicky delighted fans by announcing that they were expecting their first child. The couple shared a gentle, emotional photo on Instagram, where Vicky was seen lovingly holding Katrina’s baby bump. They wrote that they were ready to begin the best chapter of their lives with joy and gratitude. The announcement quickly went viral and received immense love from fans across the world.

Despite the viral fake pictures, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal remain focused on celebrating their new journey as parents while keeping their baby’s identity private.