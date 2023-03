Hyderabad: BRS MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy on Saturday took over as government whip in the Telangana Legislative Council on Saturday.

T Harish Rao, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development minister E Dayakar Rao, and other party leaders attended the event.

Padi Kaushik Reddy afterwards met chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan and received his blessings.