Kavitha accuses BRS, Congress govts of misleading farmers over Pharma City

Hyderabad: Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) chief K Kavitha has accused both Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) and the current Congress government of deceiving the farmers with promises linked to Pharma City and Future City projects.

Speaking at a roundtable meeting organised at the Basheer Bagh Press Club in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 7, the former MLC declared her party will continue its agitation against the Pharma City project and ensure no farmer’s land is snatched away.

“The lands were taken without the consent of farmers by both Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the current Congress government. TRS demands the immediate repeal of GO 31, which was introduced for land acquisition for Pharma City,” she said.

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According to her, the Congress party, in one of its poll promises, stated they would repeal the GO 31 once they are voted to power. “The Revanth Reddy sarkaar introduced Future City and instead of revoking the government order, the land acquisition has increased from 13,500 acres to almost double, 30,000 acres,” she alleged.

She accused the Congress government of continuing the same policies while misleading both courts and the public.