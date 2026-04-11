Kavitha alleges massive irregularities in GHMC, HMDA contracts

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruti president K Kavitha has accused the state government of large-scale irregularities in awarding contracts within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), alleging that projects worth over Rs 1,100 crore were granted without a proper tender process.

Speaking at a press conference, Kavitha claimed that the current Congress government has continued and expanded the practice of awarding contracts on a nomination basis. While similar works worth Rs 480 crore were allocated this way during the previous BRS regime, she alleged that the scale has now risen to Rs 1,148 crore.

Contract irregularities

She stated that awarding contracts without tenders for works exceeding Rs 5 lakh is a clear violation of financial regulations and ignores the recommendations of a 2023 committee that discouraged such practices.

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Calling it a serious breach of transparency, she demanded immediate cancellation of these contracts and insisted they be reissued through open and competitive bidding.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi Founder, K. Kavitha says, "… There is severe loot happening in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, for which the Chief Minister is responsible. Around Rs 1,118 crores have been awarded through nomination without any tender. This… pic.twitter.com/nuslX1nG6r — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2026

Kavitha also raised concerns about labour exploitation, alleging that skilled workers engaged under these contracts are being paid only Rs 13,000 per month instead of the mandated Rs 23,000.

Questions over SIT and ORR

Questioning the status of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged irregularities in the leasing of the Outer Ring Road (ORR), she suggested that the investigation has been deliberately sidelined. She hinted that the firm involved may have close ties to the chief minister, leading to the probe being suppressed.

Kaleshwaram concerns

On the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Kavitha said she welcomed the government’s decision to undertake repairs but warned against using the process for financial gain.

She alleged that nearly 8.5 lakh acres were intentionally left without irrigation to portray the project as a failure.

She urged the government to ensure that restoration works are carried out transparently and genuinely benefit farmers, rather than becoming another avenue for commissions.