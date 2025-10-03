Kavitha appoints news members to Telangana Jagruthi committee

Hyderabad: Weeks after being suspended from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), MLC and Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha on Friday, October 3, announced the appointment of new members to the organisation’s state committee. Scheduled Tribe (ST) leader Lakavat Roop Singh has been the Working President of Telangana Jagruthi.

The new members were instated a day earlier on the auspicious day of Dusshera. In a press release, the Telangana Jagruthi head said that the appointments have been made with a strong emphasis on social justice. The move comes just a few weeks after Kavitha was ousted from the BRS, after she made adverse remarks against senior BRS leader (and her cousin) Harish Rao and others.

Kavitha had been at odds with the BRS leadership over the last few months and there have been several rumours that she would float her own political party. However, so far she has only focussed on the Telangana Jagruthi, an organisation she formed during the days of Telangana’s statehood movement. In a statement, Kavitha also said that over 80 percent of positions in the newly reconstituted state executive have been allocated to individuals from backward and marginalized communities.

Kavitha to tour Telangana

On Friday, Kavitha also announced that she will go on a statewide tour to engage directly with intellectuals, poets, artists, social workers, and experts across districts. “The purpose of the tour is to gather public insight and domain-specific inputs that will inform the third and final phase of the committee, expected to be announced shortly thereafter,” added the statement.

Additionally, Kavitha also announced appointments to the Women’s Jagruthi district president posts which include Pittala Shyamala (Yadadri Bhuvanagiri), Harika Rao (Peddapalli), Manjula Rao (Hanumakonda), Nukala Rani (Warangal), Ankamsivarani (Karimnagar), Donakonda Sujatha (Jagtial), Bandari Lavanya (Ranga Reddy), Chiluka Manjula Reddy (Nagarkurnool), and Thineta Sandhya Reddy (Medchal).