Kavitha demands cancellation of notification for 20 TGPCB posts

Hyderabad: Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) founder Kalvakuntla Kavitha has demanded that the state government cancel the notification issued for the recruitment of 20 assistant scientists for the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB).

Speaking to mediapersons in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 30, Kavitha said that the age limit for being eligible for the posts in the notification issued on April 20 was 18 and 34 years, which she said was nothing but cheating the job aspirants.

Referring to government order (GO) 30 issued by the Telangana government on February 2024, which raised the upper age limit for direct recruitment from 44 to 46 years for non-uniformed services, she demanded that the order be implemented in its full spirit without any deviation.

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Commenting on GO 30, she said that though the state government increased the upper age limit by two years, in those two years, there haven’t been any considerable job notifications issued.

Cautioning the state government not to play with the lives of the job aspirants, Kavitha said she will intensify the agitation on their behalf if the recruitment notification was not cancelled with the age limit specified in it.