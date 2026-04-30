Its official – TRS is now Telangana Rakshana Sena

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, April 28, officially approved the name Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) for a political party recently floated by K Kavitha.

The ECI’s letter clarified that final approval of the party’s name will depend on any objections raised and if all necessary documents are submitted in accordance with the norms.

The objections should be submitted within 30 days to the Commission, the letter stated.

Kavitha shared the good news on X, promising that TRS will relentlessly work to serve and protect the people of Telangana.

“We will relentlessly work to serve and protect the people of Telangana, as we have done in the last two decades as Telangana Jagruthi,” her post read.

She added that the party had submitted five name options to the ECI in January 2026 as per procedure, and the Commission has now cleared the third choice – Telangana Rakshana Sena – the only option carrying the acronym TRS.

“Destiny, it seems, has a sense of irony !!”

On April 25, the daughter of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had initially named her party as Telangana Rashtra Sena, the acronym TRS resembling the original identity of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)

Kavitha said that the new party is an attempt to “correct the wrongs” and realign the state with the original aspirations of the Telangana movement. She asserted both her personal contribution and that of Telangana Jagruthi in the struggle for statehood in Muneerabad.

BRS, headed by her father, was originally named Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), in line with the sentiments of the Telangana statehood issue. However, it was renamed as BRS in 2022 following KCR‘s ambitious plan to expand the party across the country.

Targeting KCR, she said that he had “changed” over time and called him a “robot.”

“He is no longer mana manishi (our man), but has become mara manishi (like a machine),” she said, alleging that he was now influenced by “jackals” around him. Kavitha questioned whether KCR had lost his emotional connect with Telangana after coming to power, and criticised his attempts to expand a national political footprint, referring to his visits to states such as Punjab and Gujarat.

Rama Rao brushes aside Kavitha’s party launch, says ‘no major issue’ for BRS

Earlier, when asked about his younger sister floating a party of her own, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) downplayed the significance.

“Parties come and go. That is not a big issue. In the country, there are only a few parties that have completed 25 years of existence. In our state, only the TDP and the BRS have done so. It is the BRS now, which was earlier the TRS. So, it is not a major issue to brood over,” he said, when asked about the formation of the new party.

He also said that many people talk about KCR, and there is no need to be bothered about all that.