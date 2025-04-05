Kavitha disses Gandhis for missing Waqf Amendment Bill debate

Hyderabad: Questioning the conspicuous absence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Indian Parliament, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha criticised the Congress leadership for their lack of responsibility and seriousness towards the issue.

“People of Telangana have long known the true nature of the Gandhi siblings. They tour the country during elections with grand slogans, but when it’s time to defend the rights of millions, especially the minority community, they are nowhere to be found,” she alleged.

Kavitha criticised Rahul Gandhi for failing to speak on an issue that directly affects over 30 crore people in India, especially from the Muslim community.

She said the silence of both Rahul and Priyanka has not gone unnoticed by the minority community across the nation.

“Where is your mohabbat ki dukaan when it matters?” she wondered.

She also said that the people of Telangana are aware of these theatrics of the Gandhis, and they know that the duo will opt for silence over people’s rights if it does not have any electoral gain.

“Leadership is not about optics. It is about showing up when it matters most,” Kavitha remarked.

“When the people needed voices, the ‘Election Gandhis’ gave them only absence,” Kavitha posted on X later.

BJP takes swipe over Gandhi siblings

The BJP took a swipe at the Congress over the absence of Gandhi siblings, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, from the Lok Sabha during the voting on the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Party’s IT department in-charge Amit Malviya said the Muslim community must wake up to the reality that, for the Congress and the Gandhi family, “they are nothing more than convenience”.

In a post on X, Malviya said, “Despite a Congress whip, Priyanka Vadra was missing from Parliament on the day the Waqf Amendments were tabled in the Lok Sabha. And Rahul Gandhi — the Leader of the Opposition and self-styled messiah of Muslims — had all the time, yet chose not to speak on the Bill.”

He added, “Let this be recorded for posterity: when it mattered, the Gandhis and the Congress abandoned the Muslims, people they claim to represent.”