Kavitha-led Telangana Jagruthi to form committees, go independent

Hyderabad: The K Kavitha-led Telangana Jagruthi is reportedly on course to become an independent political organisation. The ex-Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC, who was expelled from the party last year for anti-party activities, has reportedly formed 32 Committees on Jan 7, and will draft a statewide blueprint plan for the way forward.

According to sources, Kavitha held an online conference on the night of Wednesday, January 7, with the members of Telangana Jagruthi’s agenda committee, which has been tasked with preparing the roadmap for the development of Telangana.

Kavitha, who is the daughter, was expelled from the BRS last year after she began openly criticizing her cousin (and Siddipet MLA) T Harish Rao, and other party members. She had an acrimonious relationship with the BRS leadership, including her brother over recent months as Kavitha felt sidelines, said sources.

While there was a lot of speculation of her exit from the BRS and starting her own organisation, Kavitha kept mum on it until she was finally expelled from the party. She later resigned from her MLC position which was accepted by the Council chairman earlier this week.

In the latest development, Kavitha stated that special committees have been formed to study the failures of the current Congress and earlier BRS governments in Telangana. The Telangana Jagruthi president reportedly wants to study the constitutions of all political parties, and draft a ‘highly democratic’ constitution, stated sources.

The committees will study issues, including water, funds, etc. Kavitha reportedly instructed the its members to conduct field-level studies and submit their reports this month to the organisation’s steering committee, which is headed by working president L. Roop Singh.