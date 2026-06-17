Kavitha rules out reconciliation with father KCR

Hyderabad: TRS president K Kavitha has said that her association with the BRS, led by her father K Chandrasekhar Rao, is over and that she is focusing on building a future with her fledgling party.

In an interview to PTI videos, she said, “Definitely, that chapter is closed. It is said that, in life, we have to turn a page sometimes and close the book sometimes. I have closed the book called BRS. I am going to write a new history with TRS (her own outfit Telangana Rakshana Sena).”

She was responding to a question if reconciliation with BRS was possible if her father made an offer.

In the backdrop of “bitter experiences” of not being able to deliver on crucial promises when the BRS was in power, she said she was going to people to build a “great Telangana,” including achieving social justice.

She revealed that floating her own political outfit was never her origial plan. However, she was compelled to do so following her unceremonious exit from BRS for raising legitimate concerns regarding her cousins and party leaders.

Kavitha noted that her suspension from the BRS occurred without a show-cause notice or any semblance of internal democracy.

Alleging that parties in Telangana, including BRS, were “heavily focused on national issues”, she said her party, Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS), would prioritise regional issues.

Asked about her charge that BRS abandoned Telangana’s aspirations, she criticised the party led by her father for “failing” to recognise most of the “freedom fighters” who fought for statehood, and said not enough was done for the families of those who sacrificed their lives for the cause.

She wished she had fought harder for the cause during the BRS regime.

Once BRS moved away from the core ideology, the umbilical cord between the Telangana people and the party was severed, she said.

To a query on the principal rival of her party, Kavitha replied that the Congress is the main opposition as it is in power.

According to her, the BJP and BRS are in “sleep mode”, and only her TRS is launching protests on a host of public issues.

In response to Congress’ criticism that she was part of the government when BRS was in power, she admitted that she could have done more on various issues during the previous regime, though one cannot go beyond a limit when part of a party.

However, the Congress, now in power, cannot shift the blame to the party that was previously in power, she said.

Regarding her party’s immediate goals, she said TRS has taken up struggles on public issues, including crop procurement and school fees regulation. In the long run, the TRS wants to ensure Telangana’s share in Godavari and Krishna waters.

Kavitha, who toured the state-run Singareni Collieries, a major public sector employer in Telangana, demanded that the government company be allocated the coal blocks in the state without the miner having to compete with private players.

Addressing BRS’ objections to the Election Commission granting the acronym TRS (the old name of BRS) to her party, she said she only received the acronym.

While BRS initially dismissed the formation of her party, she sought to know why the former and the ruling Congress were tearing down posters erected by her followers at different places.

“Such cheap attempts would not succeed,” she said.

Asked about the Delhi excise policy case against her, she said the charges were never framed against her.

“The court, while discharging me, had said there is nothing to frame charges in the case.”

Since the ED and CBI appealed against the lower court’s decision, Kavitha said she would like to leave the matter to God and the judiciary.

The TRS leader expressed confidence that her party would usher in a “revolution” of corruption-free politics, focusing on youth, women and farmers and emerge as a formidable force.

She indicated that her party might be open to alliances with like-minded parties, including Left and New Democracy.

Kavitha was suspended from the BRS in September 2025 after she accused her cousins and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of “tarnishing” the image of her father and BRS president Chandrasekhar Rao over the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project built during the BRS regime.

She had launched TRS in April this year.