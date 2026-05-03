Kavitha slams Telangana CM for exorbitant hike in private school fees

Kavitha reminded CM Revanth Reddy of his promise of restraining schools from collecting exorbitant fees and demanded the government to issue orders in this regard.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 3rd May 2026 6:14 pm IST
Kavitha speaks at a conference, proposing US Senate-style powers for Rajya Sabha and equal seats for stat.
Telangana Rakshana Sena founder K Kavitha

Hyderabad: Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) founder K Kavitha on Saturday, May 2, hit out at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for allowing arbitrary fee hikes in private schools and creating a burden on parents.

Speaking at her first “meet the press” programme after the announcement of her political party, Kavitha reminded Revanth Reddy of his promise of restraining schools from collecting exorbitant fees and demanded the government to issue orders in this regard.

On February 26, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is also the Education Minister, had instructed officials to cancel the recognition of institutions if found charging fees beyond the prescribed norms.

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He had also directed the creation of a committee headed by a retired judge or chief secretary be formed to regulate fees at private schools in Telangana. He had asked for a draft on the matter to be placed in the public domain to seek the views of parents, intellectuals and civil society members on the matter.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 3rd May 2026 6:14 pm IST

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