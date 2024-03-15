Kavitha’s arrest: BRS to protest against ED’s move across Telangana

Hyderabad: Condemning the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) move to arrest its MLC, K Kavitha on Friday evening, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) called on its cadres to hold protests across all the constituencies in Telangana on Saturday, March 16 against the “illegal”, “undemocratic” and “unethical” move of the central agency.

Party senior leader T Harish Rao alleged that a plan was made by a collusion of the ruling Congress in Telangana and the BJP-led centre, one day ahead of the Election Commission’s (EC) was intended to “demoralise” its chief K Chandrashekhar Rao and the party.

Harish Rao said that the ED planned the arrest in advance before the raids and made sure to arrest her on Friday so that they couldn’t approach the courts for an appeal before Monday.

“The BJP did this to sling mud at the BRS politically just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. We seriously condemn this arrest. BJP leaders made several comments on this in the past including state BJP president and Union minister G Kishan Reddy….We will fight this action both politically and legally,” he remarked.

The senior BRS leader asserted that the party would approach the Supreme Court on the central agency’s move.

“The case arrived at the bench today in Supreme Court and was postponed to March 19, just three days away from now. The ED promised to not take any coercive action in the SC. Now, going against its own words, the agency made the arrest, that too of a woman, on a Friday after 6 30 pm, definitely as part of a political ploy,” he said.

According to the ED, the MLC was arrested at 5: 20 pm in Hyderabad after raids at her Jubilee Hills residence in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.