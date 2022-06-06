Kazakhstan holds referendum on constitutional amendments

Nur-Sultan: Kazakhstan is holding a nationwide referendum on amendments to its constitution, according to local media.

The amendments include a transition from a super-presidential form of government to a presidential one with a strong parliament, the establishment of the constitutional court, prohibition of the death penalty, and improved mechanisms for protecting citizens’ rights, Xinhua news agency reported, citing The Astana Times.

Over 10,000 polling stations were set up across the country on Sunday for more than 11.7 million Kazakh citizens eligible to vote in the republican referendum.

In addition, the country’s ministry of foreign affairs set up 65 polling stations in 52 countries for citizens living abroad.

The first referendum in the country’s history was held 27 years ago, on April 29, 1995, for the extension of the term of Kazakhstan’s First President Nursultan Nazarbayev until December 1, 2000.

Similarly, the second referendum was held on August 30, 1995, when people voted for the adoption of a New Constitution.