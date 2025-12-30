Kaziranga sees highest foreign tourist footfall in 2025-26: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said Kaziranga National Park registered the highest-ever foreign tourist footfall in 2025-26.

He maintained that it was a reflection of the state’s conservation, culture and community-driven tourism.

“The world is discovering @kaziranga like never before,” Sarma said in a post on X.

“A 127 per cent surge in foreign tourists reflects rising global confidence in Assam’s conservation, culture and community-driven tourism, setting new benchmarks for wildlife destinations worldwide,” he added.

The chief minister said the number of foreign tourists visiting the UNESCO World Heritage Site reached 6,699 till December 27 in the ongoing 2025–26 period from 2,947 in 2022–23.

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve is a protected area rich in natural beauty and diversity of flora and fauna.

Home to the famous one-horned rhinoceros, the park is also the breeding ground of elephants, wild water buffalo and swamp deer with an increasing tiger population.