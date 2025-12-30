Kaziranga sees highest foreign tourist footfall in 2025-26: Assam CM

The chief minister said the number of foreign tourists visiting the UNESCO World Heritage Site reached 6,699 till December 27 in the ongoing 2025–26 period from 2,947 in 2022–23.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th December 2025 2:39 pm IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said Kaziranga National Park registered the highest-ever foreign tourist footfall in 2025-26.

Advertisement

He maintained that it was a reflection of the state’s conservation, culture and community-driven tourism.

“The world is discovering @kaziranga like never before,” Sarma said in a post on X.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

“A 127 per cent surge in foreign tourists reflects rising global confidence in Assam’s conservation, culture and community-driven tourism, setting new benchmarks for wildlife destinations worldwide,” he added.

The chief minister said the number of foreign tourists visiting the UNESCO World Heritage Site reached 6,699 till December 27 in the ongoing 2025–26 period from 2,947 in 2022–23.

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve is a protected area rich in natural beauty and diversity of flora and fauna.

Memory Khan Seminar

Home to the famous one-horned rhinoceros, the park is also the breeding ground of elephants, wild water buffalo and swamp deer with an increasing tiger population.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th December 2025 2:39 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button