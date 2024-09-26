KBC 16 gets 1st crorepati: Can you answer Rs 1 crore question?

Mumbai: The sixteenth season of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 16) has found its first crorepati in Chander Prakash, a 22-year-old UPSC aspirant from Jammu & Kashmir. Hosted by Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, the episode aired on Wednesday, marking a memorable moment for both the contestant and the audience.

Chander won Rs 1 crore by correctly answering a tricky question: The largest city in which country is not its capital but a port with an Arabic name that means ‘abode of peace’?

And, the correct answer was Tanzania. Chander managed to answer it by using the ‘Double Dip’ lifeline.

The episode was celebrated online, with Sony Entertainment Television sharing congratulatory posts. “Iss season ke pehle Crorepati, Chander Parkash ko hum sab ki ore se hardik shubhkaamnaye” (This season’s first crorepati, best wishes to Chander Parkash from us)!,” makers wrote sharing a video.

In addition to the Rs 1 crore, Chander also won a car and was asked the Rs 7 crore question, though the episode did not reveal whether he attempted it.

Chander’s victory is especially inspiring as he has battled serious health challenges throughout his life, having undergone seven surgeries for intestinal issues. Despite these obstacles, he has remained determined, pursuing his dreams of success in UPSC.

KBC 16 airs on Sony Entertainment Television, weekdays at 9 PM.