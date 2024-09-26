KBC 16: Question that made Chander Prakash lose Rs 7 crore

Mumbai: In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16, Chander Prakash from Jammu & Kashmir made history as the first contestant of the season to win Rs 1 crore in this season. The 22-year-old UPSC aspirant, who has faced significant health challenges throughout his life, was a rollover contestant on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan.

The question that earned Chander Rs 1 crore was:

The largest city in which country is not its capital but a port with an Arabic name that means ‘abode of peace’? The options were A) Somalia, B) Oman, C) Tanzania, and D) Brunei.

Using the ‘Double Dip’ lifeline, Chander correctly answered Tanzania.

Chander then faced the Rs 7 crore question.

Who was the first recorded child born to English parents in North America in 1587? The options were A) Virginia Dare, B) Marie Thérèse, C) Henry Sinclair, and D) Peregrine White

He decided not to take the risk and quit the game. Big B then asked Chander to guess and he selected option A. It was the right answer. Had Chander selected this option, he would have won Rs 7 crore. However, he walked away with Rs 1 crore and a car.

His decision to quit was understandable, as all lifelines had been exhausted, and his cautious play earned him a life-changing sum. And now, viewers are eager to see if more contestants will join the crorepati club in upcoming episodes.

Will KBC 16 see another big win soon? Only time will tell!