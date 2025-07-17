Mumbai: Get ready for some “lock kiya jaaye” moments once again, because Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return to the small screen with the 17th season of the iconic quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Yes, you read that right. KBC 17 is officially coming back and will premiere on August 11, 2025, as confirmed by Sony Entertainment Television. The show will air Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and stream exclusively on SonyLIV.

Now apart from the quiz, questions, and crores — one thing fans are always curious about is Big B’s fees. And this year, the numbers are bigger than ever.

Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 17 salary

According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan is charging Rs 5 crore per episode for KBC 17. Since the show airs 5 times a week, his weekly paycheck touches a whopping Rs 25 crore! Yes, that’s not a typo.

This officially makes him the highest-paid TV host in India, even beating Salman Khan.

For reference, Salman Khan was reportedly paid Rs 12 crore per Weekend Ka Vaar episode during Bigg Boss OTT 2, which roughly came up to Rs 24 crore a week. But here’s the twist. Salman earned that amount by shooting just 2 episodes (Saturday and Sunday), while Big B puts in 5 days a week. Still, both legends are in a league of their own and Bhaijaan has his own fanbase and aura.

Bigg Boss host Salman Khan (Instagram)

For Bigg Boss 18, Salman reportedly charged around Rs 60 crore per month, which is about Rs 14 crore per week, again, still below Big B’s current KBC rate.

Let’s not forget Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered 25 years ago, on July 3, and completely revolutionised Indian television. It brought a new era of reality shows and made quiz shows a household favourite. And till today, Big B’s signature “Namaste” and his one-of-a-kind hosting style continue to connect with audiences across generations.

The countdown to August 11 has officially begun! Are you ready to take the hot seat?