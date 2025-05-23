Mumbai: There’s no denying the fact—when beloved movie stars host TV shows, magic happens. Whether it’s Amitabh Bachchan’s calm authority on Kaun Banega Crorepati or Salman Khan’s fiery charm on Bigg Boss, viewers just can’t get enough.

These shows often skyrocket TRPs because fans love seeing their favorite stars on screen more often. Now, in what could be a game-changing twist, Salman Khan might just be stepping into Big B’s iconic shoes.

Salman Khan in Talks to Host KBC

According to multiple reports, Salman Khan is in advanced talks with the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati. If finalized, he could replace Amitabh Bachchan as the host for Season 18. While Sony TV hasn’t confirmed anything officially, buzz around the industry is growing louder.

Why the Sudden Switch?

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been the heart of KBC since its debut in 2000 (except for Season 3 hosted by Shah Rukh Khan), may be stepping back for personal reasons. His emotional goodbye after Season 17 hinted at a possible farewell.

A New Era for KBC?

This wouldn’t be the first time Salman took over from Big B. Remember Bigg Boss Season 3? Bachchan hosted it, and from Season 4, Salman took charge—and became the show’s long-standing face. Now, it might happen again with KBC.

While some feel Salman can refresh the show’s vibe and attract younger viewers, others argue that his Bigg Boss persona might not suit KBC’s calm and classy tone.