Mumbai: One of the most loved quiz-based reality shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, is currently underway on Sony TV. The season has already featured several interesting contestants from different walks of life, and the latest episode saw a contestant from Bengaluru, Karnataka, make it to the hot seat and take on the Rs 25 lakh question.

Kritagaya Nayar reached the hot seat in Monday’s episode, while his gameplay continued on Tuesday. An IIT Roorkee graduate, Kritagaya revealed that he works at Adobe and is also a content creator along with his wife, who is an AI researcher.

Kritagaya successfully answered the first 12 questions and reached the 13th question, which was for Rs 25 lakh. However, he was left unsure about the answer and decided to quit the game.

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Here’s the question.

Which item that belonged to ISRO scientist Nandini Harinath is displayed at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum?

The options were:

A pair of spectacles

A saree

A diary

A handbag

Not confident about the answer, Kritagaya chose to walk away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Interestingly, after quitting the game, he was asked to guess the answer. He chose ‘a saree’, which turned out to be the correct answer.

KBC 18 yet to get its first crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 is yet to see its first Rs 1 crore winner. Earlier, another contestant came extremely close to the milestone but decided to quit.

Yogesh Sahu, an IIT Bombay graduate and UPSC aspirant, reached the Rs 1 crore question without any lifelines left. However, a difficult question related to a historic 1943 horse race left him unsure, prompting him to quit the game with Rs 50 lakh.

With contestants now making their way through the higher-value questions, viewers are eagerly waiting to see who will become the first crorepati of KBC 18.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 premiered on August 10 and airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television. The show is also available to stream online on Sony LIV.