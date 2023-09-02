KBC: Complete list of crorepati winners from season 1 to 15

Mumbai: After 13 days, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 has finally got its first crorepati. In a newly released promo by Sony TV on Instagram, it’s revealed that Jaskaran Singh, hailing from Punjab, has achieved the remarkable feat of winning Rs 1 crore on KBC 15.

The excitement doesn’t end there, the legendary host Amitabh Bachchan also poses the final Rs 7 crore jackpot question to Jaskaran. Fans can catch these thrilling episodes on September 4 and 5.

As KBC 15 got its first crorepati of the season, let’s quickly have a look at all the winners of Rs 1cr, 5cr and 7cr of all seasons (season 1 to 15).

List Of All Winners Of Kaun Banega Crorepati

Season 1 – Harshwarshan Nawathe (Rs 1 crore)

Season 2 – Brajesh Dubey (Rs 1 crore)

Season 4 – Rahat Taslim (Rs 1 crore)

Season 5 – Sushil Kumar (Rs 5 crore)

Season 6 – Manoj Kumar Raina (Rs 1 crore)

Season 6 – Sunmeet Kaur Sawhney (Rs 5 crore)

Season 7 – Mohammed Rangrez (Rs 1 crore)

Season 7 – Firoj Fatima (Rs 1 crore)

Season 8 – Narula Brothers (Rs 7 crore)

Season 9 – Anamika Majumdar (Rs 1 crore)

Season 10 – Binita Jain (Rs 1 crore)

Season 11 – Sanoj Raj (Rs 1 crore)

Season 12 – Nazia Nasim (Rs 1 crore)

Season 13 – Himani Bundela (Rs 1 crore)

Season 13 – Sahil Ahirwar (Rs 1 crore)

Season 13 – Geeta Singh Gour (Rs 1 crore)

Season 14 – Kavita Chawla (Rs 1 crore)

Season 14 – Shashwat Goel (Rs 1 crore)

Season 15 – Jaskaran Singh (Rs 1 crore)

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 premiered on Sony TV on August 14. Well, let’s wait and see if Jaskaran will manage to answer next big question and become the winner of Rs 7 crore.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on KBC 15.