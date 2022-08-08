KBC: List of all winners from season 1 to 13 & their prize money

Mumbai: One of the most-awaited reality shows of the year, Amitabh Bachchan-led Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 arrived on Sony TV on Sunday, August 7. The game show, which premiered in 2000, has been hosted by Big B since its inception except for the 3rd season which was presented by Shah Rukh Khan.

The first three seasons of KBC were aired on Star Plus. Since season 4 it has been airing on Sony Entertainment Television. As KBC 14 kick-started on TV with much aplomb, let’s have a quick look at all the past winners from season 1 t 13 and the amount of prize money they won.

List Of KBC Winners

Season 1 – Harshwarshan Nawathe (Rs 1 crore)

Season 2 – Brajesh Dubey (Rs 1 crore)

Season 4 – Rahat Taslim (Rs 1 crore)

Season 5 – Sushil Kumar (Rs 5 crore)

Season 6 – Manoj Kumar Raina (Rs 1 crore)

Season 6 – Sunmeet Kaur Sawhney (Rs 5 crore)

Season 7 – Mohammed Rangrez (Rs 1 crore)

Season 7 – Firoj Fatima (Rs 1 crore)

Season 8 – Narula Brothers (Rs 7 crore)

Season 9 – Anamika Majumdar (Rs 1 crore)

Season 10 – Binita Jain (Rs 1 crore)

Season 11 – Sanoj Raj (Rs 1 crore)

Season 12 – Nazia Nasim (Rs 1 crore)

Season 13 – Himani Bundela (Rs 1 crore)

Season 13 – Sahil Ahirwar (Rs 1 crore)

Season 13 – Geeta Singh Gour (Rs 1 crore)

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Updates

The debut episode of KBC season 14 was a treat to all the fans as it witnessed the presence of several personalities from different walks of life, such as defence forces, sports, and cinema. The winning amount has been increased to Rs. 7.5 crore this year, to commemorate India’s 75 years of independence.